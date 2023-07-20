On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by former NFL offensive linemen Ross Tucker to talk Miami Dolphins Football. Ross shares his thoughts on Mike McDaniel heading into year two of being the Fins’ head coach and what the addition of Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator will mean to the Dolphins’ defense in 2023. We also get Ross’s thoughts on Tua heading into this season and how he sees him heading into his fourth year in the NFL. We get Ross’s thoughts on the AFC East and how Miami stacks up compared to the Buffalo Bills and NY Jets and get his thoughts on Miami’s roster compared to some of the other rosters in the AFC and NFL. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





