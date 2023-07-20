On the New Heights Podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, Julian Edelman spoke about the upcoming NFL season and said he believes Miami will take a step back in 2023.

Edelman said, “I could see Miami taking a step back. I don’t know if it was a fluke, but you know, December and November football’s different, it’s different. I see them taking a step back because they have so much hype around them. There’s like always that one team where they’re supposed to be good and something like, what is it, 40% of the teams that made the playoffs last year aren’t going to make the playoffs this year.”



Edelman retired from the NFL in 2021. Also, in this interview, he said he wasn’t sold on the NY Jets as well in the AFC East.