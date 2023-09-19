The definition of a good football team always boils down to finding a way to win games. The best teams might face a challenge, but they buckle down and get the job done when the time comes. That’s exactly what the Miami Dolphins did on Sunday night against the New England Patriots. In week 1’s matchup against the Chargers, Tua threw the ball all over the field for 466 yards, with 215 going to Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins defense also gave up over 233 rushing yards on defense, allowing the game to be close.

However, this week was different. This week, the defense came to play. I think Vic Fangio and the players took personal accountability for what happened against the Chargers and made up for it. Two turnovers (one fumble recovery and one interception), four sacks, and only 17 points allowed. Bradley Chubb looked very much like the player he was in Denver, and even with Jaelan Phillips out, Andrew Van Ginkel was living in the Patriots backfield. If this defensive unit can continue to grow and match the offense’s energy and explosiveness, it will be a problem for opposing teams.

During the off-season, Raheem Mostert told reporters he put on weight. Well, that weight showed as he ran like he had something to prove. Mostert finished the day with 121 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, including a 43-yard rush in the third quarter to take a 24-10 lead. Patriots Coach Bill Belichick employed a three-safety “umbrella” coverage that kept the Dolphins from hitting any deep shots to Hill or Waddle. Tyreek Hill did have Tua’s lone passing touchdown, but only 40 yards. Waddle corralled four passes for 86 yards before leaving the game with a concussion. Tua and the offense did their job by taking what the defense gave them, precisely what you should do.

Every week and every game will be different. Defensive coordinators will try everything they can to avoid getting beat by Hill and Waddle on deep shots. However, if Mike McDaniel continues to use various schemes and find different ways to win, it will be a fun season. I do not doubt that other coordinators will try and employ the same coverage the Patriots used, but some teams do not have the defensive talent to contain the Dolphins’ speed.

For now, the Dolphins are 2-0 and preparing for their home opener against the Denver Broncos. I expect Dolphins fans to pack the house and provide a true home-field advantage for our team.

Fun Fact: Tua is now 5-0 against Bill Belichick in his career.