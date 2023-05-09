The Miami Dolphins have added a Tight End to their roster with the signing of free agent Tyler Kroft. Tyler was a 3rd round pick in 2015 by the Cincinnati Bengals. He played four seasons with the Bengals, two with the Buffalo Bills, one with the NY Jets, and one in San Francisco. He has 105 career receptions for 1,081 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Last year in SF, he started 4 of 11 games and had 4 receptions on 5 targets, for 57 yards. In Miami, he will join Eric Saubert and Durham Smythe in the tight end room. Miami also drafted Elijah Higgins last week out of Stanford, who they will try to convert from WR to TE.