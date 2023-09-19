In an effort to help stop the run and upgrade the run defense, the Miami Dolphins have signed former NE Patriot DT Byron Cowart.

Cowart is 27 years old and has played for the Patriots, Colts, Chiefs, and Texans. He was a 5th-round pick by the Patriots in 2019. He has played in 36 career games, started 14 (all in 2020) and has one career sack.