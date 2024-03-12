The Miami Dolphins open their second day of free agency, landing a big name. Shaq Barrett, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is signing a contract with the Dolphins for one year, up to 9M with incentives, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Shaq Barrett tells me he’s signing with the #Dolphins. @BleacherReport The 2x Super Bowl champ and former All-Pro has 59 career sacks. pic.twitter.com/S843uHUxsf — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024

Barrett was recently released by the Bucs in a cap space-clearing move. Barrett moved from Denver to the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2019 and led the league in sacks with 19.5. For his career, he has 400 tackles, 59 sacks, and 22 forced fumbles. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and brings much-needed help to the team’s pass rush as the team awaits Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips’s return from injury.

Barett is a proven veteran pass rusher who can help fill in while Jalean Phillips and Bradley Chubb miss the first half (and likely more) of the upcoming 2024 season. Oh, did I forget to mention it doesn’t mess with the comp pick formula?! Chris Grier made a great move by adding a much-needed pass rusher to the mix.

The Dolphins lost a lot of sack production this offseason with the release of Emmanual Ogbah, Andrew Van Ginkel signing with Minnesota, Christian Wilkins signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Jerome Baker being released last week. Bradley Chubb and Jalean Phillips will miss the first half of last year, so Barrett can fill in as a starter for most of the 2024 campaign and will still play a significant role as Chubb and Phillips rehab and have a slow return from two very serious injuries.