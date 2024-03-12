Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports the Miami Dolphins are signing recently released edge rusher Shaq Barrett. He has 59 career sacks since entering the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado St. He will be 32 in November.

He started his career with the Broncos before moving on to Tampa Bay. Barrett is a 2-time Super Bowl Champion, 2-time Pro Bowl player, and was once second team All Pro. Last season with Tampa Bay, he started 16 games and had 4.5 sacks. Barett is a proven veteran pass rusher who can help fill in while Jalean Phillips and Bradley Chubb miss the first half (and likely more) of the upcoming 2024 season.

BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Shaq Barrett tells me he’s signing with the #Dolphins. @BleacherReport The 2x Super Bowl champ and former All-Pro has 59 career sacks. pic.twitter.com/S843uHUxsf — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024

Because Barret was released, his signing will not count against the compensatory pick formula, meaning Miami is still in line for 2 comp picks in 2025 with the loss of Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt.