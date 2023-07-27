On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Miami Dolphins Super Fan Comedian Jim Florentine. Jim shares his thoughts on the upcoming Miami Dolphins season and gives his prediction on how far he thinks Miami can go. He talks about Tua and how he feels about him entering year four with all of the injury concerns surrounding him, as well as Mike McDaniel going into his second season as head coach. Jim talks about the addition of Vic Fangio and Jalen Ramsey to this defense and where he sees Miami in a very competitive AFC this year. Plus, he talks about their competition inside the AFC East with the Jets and Bills and gives his thoughts on what kind of year they will have. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. This was Recorded Prior to the Jalem Ramsey News from Thursday Morning

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.