Former Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook is heading to New York for a visit with the Jets; on the heels of the news that newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rogers gave the Jets some cap relief to the team by cutting his contract by 35 million dollars.

Understandably, this left Dolphins Nation riled up as everyone expects Cook to come home to sign with Miami Dolphins. (Cook is from Miami) But GM Chris Grier and the Dolphins are not going to overpay for a position when they have a full stable of backs that they like.

Running backs on the roster

We know what the combination of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed, and Miles Gaskins brings to the table. That group was good for 4.3 yards a carry last season. Which isn’t terrible, but according to Mostert, McDaniel told him that he wanted to run the ball more in 2024. The Dolphins were 31st in rushing attempts last season with 390 rushes. Compare that to 2021, when McDaniels was the run game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, where they were first in the league with 499 attempts.

Devon Achane

Enter third-round pick rookie running back Devon Achane. This guy is fast. And I don’t just mean his straight 40-time fast (4.42); I mean football field fast. He’s been getting rave reviews from teammates and showing the ability to be a pass catcher out of the backfield. Jeff Wilson was quoted as saying, “That boy can go!” In 2022 ran for over 1000 yards in the SEC. He’s only 5’8’ but has incredible patience and vision. Once he sees the whole, the boosters kick in, and he’s gone. He also has the ability to return kicks. He reminds me of a mini Adrian Peterson. Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson on the NFL Network said, “When I look at Devon Achane, I see a player similar to 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, in terms of moving him around.” I think Achane is going to feast with the zone-blocking scheme.

I get it. Fans want the big splash. We’ve been spoiled by past regimes that go after EVERY big-name free agent that becomes available. We want Dalvin Cook. But the Dolphins have continuity at the position, a 100% healthy Mostert, and year two in the system for this offense. I am glad Grier and McDaniel are being smart here and see Cook as a luxury, not a necessity.