On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, Mike talks with David Bearman, the Deputy Editor of Sports Betting at ESPN who is also a life-long Miami Dolphins Fan. We talk to David about the field of sports betting and how it has exploded in society in recent years, ESPN’s vision for sports betting moving forward, and how they will integrate it more into their programming. We then move on to talk some Dolphins football and get David’s thoughts on the Dolphins being at 8-4 at this point in the season and does he think they can beat Kansas City this Sunday. And also hear what he thinks about Tua through five starts and how he has played thus far. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

