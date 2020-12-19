We have reached the stage of this column where College Football games are starting to drop off. With only 6 games on Saturday, I will add in NFL Saturday Special pick and typical 4 games. On the season, I am 54-46-1 overall, going 13-3 over the last 2 weeks. Here are this week’s picks!

Ohio State (-20) vs. Northwestern

The Buckeyes have not scored less than 38 points in any of their 5 games this season. Northwestern is good defensively; I don’t see their offense able to put up numbers to keep up with OSU. I love the Buckeyes here. Lay the 20 points.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State UNDER 58

Both offenses can score points. But I am leaning on the defense here. Both give up less than 340 yards per contest. Oklahoma should do enough to win, but I feel the under is how to go in this one. Both teams combined have not hit a total of 58 in their last 2 games, respectively.

Notre Dame (+10.5) vs. Clemson

Trevor Lawrence being back may flip the result of their first game. But I find it hard to believe the Irish are a double-digit underdog here. Both defenses have played well all season, except against each other. I think this stays close. Take the Irish with the points.

Tulsa (+14.5) vs. Cincinnati

Tulsa has played everyone close all season. Both teams will look to control the clock on the ground, and whoever wins in the trenches will likely come out on top. Tulsa’s only defeat came against #11 Oklahoma State in a shallow scoring affair. I like Tulsa to cover.

Season Record 27-26

Saturday Special

Buffalo @ Denver UNDER 49.5

Buffalo will likely win and lock up the AFC East. However, do not underestimate Vic Fangio’s defense. The Bills will get their points, but I can see this being low scoring due to Denver’s desire to run the football and control the clock. No Brandon McManus for Denver puts a question mark in the kicking game as well. I like the under here.

Green Bay (-8) vs. Carolina

The Packers are seeking their 4th straight victory and will host the Panthers in the Snowy Tundra of Lambeau Field. The Panthers will again be without Christian McCaffrey, and Teddy Bridgewater has fallen off since his injury. Take the Packers with the points.

Sunday Games

Tennessee (-11) vs. Detroit

The Lions will be without Matthew Stafford, and this greatly benefits the Titans. Derrick Henry should have a big game, and this should be an easy cover.

Houston (+7.5) @ Indianapolis

They played less than a month ago, and if not for a fumble at the 2-yard line, the outcome would have been different. Houston still has Deshaun Watson, and that’s enough for me to think they can cover the touchdown +. Always good to do this in a divisional game (unless it’s the Jets).

Miami (-125) vs. New England

It’s December. The Patriots travel to South Florida. Miami is 5-2 in their last 7 at home against New England and will avenge a week one loss. I expect the Dolphins’ defense to rule the day as the Patriots’ offense is stumbling down the stretch.

Philadelphia (+6.5) @ Arizona

Jalen Hurts debut couldn’t have gone any better, leading the Eagles to a big upset over New Orleans. Arizona has had their struggles, only winning last week’s game by more than a touchdown for the first time since week 6 (Dallas). I like Philly to cover.

Season Record 27-20-1