The Dolphins were short-handed but found a way to pull out a victory at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and beat the New England Patriots and eliminate them from getting a playoff spot. Tom and Mike are here to break down the game and the playoff scenarios on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show. With no Parker, Grant, Flowers, Gesicki, and Gaskin, the Miami Dolphins leaned on their running game and ran for over 200 yards which helped them come away with a 22-12 victory. Salvon Ahmed had a career day rushing for 122 yards and Tua ran for two touchdowns as well. We talk about the Dolphins playoffs odds and how they can get in, who stepped up today on offense with so many players missing for Miami, the end of the Patriots Dynasty, and more all on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

