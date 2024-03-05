Aaron and Josh are back with a list of free agents they would like to see the Dolphins target! Who would YOU like to see the Dolphins pursue?

Plus, the offseason news cycles keep churning with a big piece of Miami Dolphins news breaking on Sunday that the team would NOT be using the franchise tag on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, thus making him a free agent. The guys react to the news and, spoiler alert, they’re not thrilled.

Join us for another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE