Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency begins aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. Now that the NFL Scouting Combine is behind us, NFL.com Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein released his second mock draft of the season. With the 21st pick in Round 1, he has Miami selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Chop Robinson, EDGE – Penn St

“In the wake of serious season-ending injuries to both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, it won’t surprise me if the Dolphins grab a veteran pass rusher in free agency, then draft the raw (but ridiculously explosive) Robinson, who has immense upside to develop with more tutelage.”