There’s no quarterback controversy in Miami. The Dolphins have two very different, very dynamic players at the position and that is a good thing. They are equal in performance but not in style, and both are needed for this team to be successful. One is not better than the other, and it is high time that the media recognizes this.

The first one is a rookie quarterback that hasn’t quite figured out how to run a two-minute offense yet. The other one is a journeyman quarterback who acts like he is the greatest gunslinger ever to play.

With 9:47 left in the game against the Raiders, Coach Flores pulls Tua Tagovailoa for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Of course, during the post-game media outlet, Flores was asked who will be the starting quarterback in Week 17, and Flores vehemently answers Tua.

Tagovailoa’s job is basically to get the team to the fourth quarter within striking distance and don’t turn the ball over. Fitzpatrick’s job is to run the no-huddle offense and try to get the win.

Fitzpatrick throws a deep bomb to Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins for thirty-four yards with nineteen seconds left in the game. Tack on an additional fifteen yards due to Raiders’s defensive end Arden Key facemask penalty sets up a game-winning 44-yard field goal by Jason “Money” Sanders.

By all accounts, that ball should have been intercepted. Fitzpatrick wasn’t even looking at Hollins. As his head was being ripped off, he still had the ball in his hand and lobs it up like a prayer.

Fitzpatrick has eight interceptions on the year and half of those are in the fourth quarter. And three of them within the final five minutes.

Fitzpatrick doesn’t take care of the ball and he makes many questionable decisions. Most of the time, they don’t pan out. To use a Vegas vernacular, the dice just rolled in our favor.

Tagovailoa doesn’t turn the ball over. In fact, in his first 6 games that he played, he only had one turnover and that was a fumble vs the Rams Fitzpatrick had three interceptions on opening day alone.

A lot of fans worry about stunting Tagovailoa’s growth. A lot of fans are still wondering why Fitzpatrick isn’t starting. Tua seems to have a good head on his shoulders and let’s also keep in mind that Flores has to hold his players accountable just like he is held accountable.

Fitzpatrick can move the ball better, but by the time it’s the fourth quarter, the game is usually out of reach, and the team has to play catch up to get back into the game constantly.

For the fans who are worried about Tua’s development, that is why the playcalling is more conservative to gain the confidence to be a manager of the game. Not saying long-term, he will be a game manager type of quarterback, but that is his role right now for this season. Because he doesn’t turn the ball over and he gives the team the best chance to succeed when the fourth quarter rolls around.

We should celebrate this dynamic duo! Not relish an opportunity to knock an unconventional move by Flores.