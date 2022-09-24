YEAR TO DATE: Mike 7-8 Tom 6-9

Tom’s CFB Picks

Duke at Kansas OVER 63.5

Two surprising, undefeated teams meet in Kansas. This game will not be missing offense as both teams combine for 90 points per game. The over is 4-0 in as many games for the Jayhawks against non-conference opponents. Take the over here without hesitation

Iowa State (-2.5) vs Baylor

The Cyclones’ defense have been running rough shot over their opponents to begin the season. This will be their biggest test to date with Baylor. The Bears are averaging over 43 ppg to begin their season. I have to take the home team laying the points with belief their defense will hold Baylor back enough to win this by a field goal.

Utah (-15.5) at Arizona State

If you have been living under a rock, you may have missed the news that Sun Devil staffers were leaking information to opposing teams to get Herm Edwards fired. That team is in shambles. Utah has rebounded nicely after that heartbreaking loss to Florida in the opener. Arizona State won’t be able to keep pace in this one. Take the Utes.

Mike’s Picks

Utah -15.5 over Arizona St

Utah is a team that has no problem running it up and I think Arizona St is a total mess right now who probably doesn’t want to play a game. This game will be over by halftime, Utah wins big!

Purdue -16.5 over FAU

FAU’s secondary isn’t bad, its god awful. Purdue is coming off a horrible loss, has a vet QB, good WRs, and a sophisticated passing game. This will spell big trouble for FAU. Give me Purdue and lay the points

USC-6 over Oregon St

USC hasn’t let us down all year and it won’t start this week. Oregon St can score, USC will just score more.

Tom’s Picks

Detroit (+6) at Minnesota

The tides are turning in the North. Minnesota was embarrassed on Monday night against the Eagles. The Lions are one of the highest scoring teams in the league through 2 weeks and should be able to cover near a touchdown. I expect a big performance from D’Andre Swift and Goff will continue to lead the way. Give me the 6 and the Lions to cover.

Buffalo at Miami OVER 53.5

Josh Allen has had the Dolphins’ number throughout his career and the Dolphins may have a hard time stopping him. On the flip side, Buffalo is severely depleted defensively which should allow Miami to keep pace. This may be the easiest pick of the week. Take the over.

Las Vegas (-130) at Tennessee

The Raiders have found a way to lose their first couple of games of the season. The Titans look dreadful offensively when Derrick Henry struggles. Trading AJ Brown was the biggest mistake of the offseason. I think the Raiders get a win. The spread is only one. So take the money line on this one.

Mike’s Picks

Cincinnati -6 over NY Jets

It took an act of god for the Jets to win last week vs Cleveland. The Bengals are just too good and have just too much offense. Give me Cincy as they will get one in the win column this week and beat NY easily.

Minnesota -6 over Detroit

The Lions’ secondary is probably the worst in football, Minny needs to rebound and will have just too many weapons for the Lions.

NY Giants EVEN over Dallas

I’m not sold Cooper Rush can win 2 games in a row. That’s it. Not a lot of deep thought in this one.