NFL betting has become popular just like real money casinos in Canada. In fact, it is one of the biggest business ventures as there are hundreds of sportsbooks that accept Canadian punters. We have done a thorough research and found some of the best legal NFL betting sites out there. Moreover, we have provided useful tips to increase your odds of winning.

Where to Bet on NFL Games

As earlier mentioned, there are numerous betting sites that accept Canadian punters. However, not all sites are worth your time. You need to consider several factors to ensure that you are on the right site. We highly recommend that you bet on the websites that meet the following:

Fully licensed and regulated by a recognized authority;

Rewards generous bonuses and promotions;

Has a wide range of betting options;

Accepts multiple currencies and payment options;

Has excellent customer support service.

Popular Types of NFL Bets

As one of the most popular sports in North America, NFL sportsbooks in Canada provide quite a huge variety of betting options. Some of the most popular bet types you can choose include:

NFL Point Spreads: you get a theoretical 50% chance of winning.

NFL Moneyline: you get a wide range of odds and are popular in underdog betting.

NFL Futures: you bet on the outcome of seasons and playoffs.

NFL Live Betting: live betting in NFL comes with standard types of bets like over/under, moneyline, and others.

NFL Prop Bets: you bet on the team or player will do during an NFL game.

Best NFL Betting Sites in Canada

With so many sports betting sites in Canada, it can be hard to choose a good platform. The sites we have recommended below have been tested by our experts and approved to be safe for everyone. They include: