Aaron and Josh are back with a special episode looking exclusively at the rumors out of Houston that Deshaun Watson is upset with the Texans and could potentially be open to a trade to the Miami Dolphins. We look at the rumors and breakdown what a potential Watson to Miami trade deal would look like. How do the numbers work? What would the Dolphins give up? Is it worth it? Would we do it? We answer all these questions and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

