Our very own Ian Berger from right here at DolphinsTalk.com is a Finalist for the 2020 NFL FAN OF THE YEAR. Ian will be going to the Super Bowl along with 2 other finalists where they will then announce who is the 2020 NFL Fan of the Year. The announcement was made on Good Morning Football on the NFL Network Tuesday morning. Watch Ian’s segment in the video below.

Ian co-hosts a weekly podcast every Thursday here at DolphinsTalk.com and also is the host of the DolphinsTalk.com 2 Minute Drill on YouTube every Wednesday.

Congratulations to Ian on this tremendous honor. Everyone here at DolphinsTalk.com is proud of you and happy for you. Enjoy your trip to the Super Bowl!