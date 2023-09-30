Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season has been quite eventful. Some unexpected outcomes were featured. The Detroit Lions’ remarkable win against the Green Bay Packers was one of these. As we approach the upcoming weekend’s games, it is an excellent opportunity to delve further into the matchups. Let us dissect the strengths and weaknesses of the teams. Let us take a closer look at some daring predictions that are currently making waves in the football world.

Bills Defense Shines Against High-Flying Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills have had a stronghold over the Miami Dolphins in recent years. It has won nine of their last ten encounters, including the thrilling AFC wild-card round victory of last season. While the Bills are favorites in this matchup, what is intriguing is how they will achieve victory this time around.

Undoubtedly, the Dolphins have made history by producing the most yards (1,651) and the second-most points (130) in the history NFL through the first three games of a season. Their offensive talent has been nothing short of astonishing; it averages 8.4 yards per play. To put this into perspective, Peyton Manning’s 2013 Denver Broncos hold the record for the most points scored in a season with 606. The 2023 Dolphins are on pace to surpass that record with a projected 736 points.

However, it cannot be turned to oblivion that the Bills possess a formidable defense. The team boasts the best touchdown-to-interception ratio allowed (two touchdowns to seven interceptions) and the lowest passer rating allowed (54.0) in the league. The defense of head coach Sean McDermott has been relentless, pressuring quarterbacks at a rate of 41.1%, the fourth-highest in the NFL, and tallying 12 sacks.

C.J. Stroud Stuns Steelers

Under the guidance of head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a reputation for dominating rookie quarterbacks. Tomlin’s squad boasts an impressive 23-4 record against rookie passers.

It is to take note here that Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is no ordinary rookie. In Week 3, he played an important role in the Texans’ 37-17 victory over the reigning AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars. He threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-30 passing. His 906 passing yards through his first three career games are the third-most in NFL history. The first two names are Cam Newton and Justin Herbert.

His unique talents and poised performance make him a strong contender to become one of the rare rookies to outperform Mike Tomlin’s Steelers. While the Steelers have relied on a strong defense to secure wins, the impressive start of Stroud could be the key to a Texans upset victory.

Mike Evans Gets the Best of Marshon Lattimore

The rivalry between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has provided football fans with some memorable moments. These two Pro Bowl talents have a history of heated on-field battles.

In their previous matchups, Lattimore had consistently held the upper hand, keeping Evans to a mere two receptions or fewer per game. However, in the current season, Evans has been in scintillating form, joining an exclusive club of just two players who have secured a receiving touchdown in each of the first three games, with Tyreek Hill as his sole companion.

The average of Evans is an impressive 17.5 yards per catch. He is showcasing his ability to make big plays down the field. With Baker Mayfield as his quarterback, he has found a rhythm and is believed for a breakout game against Lattimore and the Saints’ defense.

Lamar Jackson Breaks Through Browns’ Defense

Earlier this year, the Cleveland Browns made a statement with their defense, saying they are the best in the league in scoring defense (10.7 points per game allowed), total defense (163.7 total yards per game allowed), and fewest yards allowed (491) through three games. Their defense has been so good that no plays have been close to their own end zone inside the 10-yard line, which is really impressive.

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has been a force to be reckoned with. They have boasted the highest quarterback pressure rate (23.4%) among players with at least 50 pass rushes. Additionally, the Browns have been aggressive in generating quarterback pressure, mounting extra pass rushes on 31.3% of their opponent’s dropbacks.

However, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has significantly improved his passing game. His completion percentage increased from 62.3% in 2022 to 73.3% in 2023. He has transformed into a more refined pocket passer. Only 8% of his passes now come from outside the pocket. His completion percentage is the second-highest in the league. He leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards.

Falcons’ Drake London Shines in London

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, a top-ten draft pick in 2022, has faced challenges recently, with only one touchdown in his last nine games. His struggles have mirrored those of fellow top pick Kyle Pitts, who has seen a significant drop in receiving yards since his standout rookie season in 2021.

However, this week’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London presents a golden opportunity for London to break out. The defense of the Jaguars has not been very good. They are letting opponents throw for about 264.3 yards per game, which is the sixth-worst in the league.

Last week, Texans’ C.J. Stroud played really well against the Jaguars. Because of how Stroud did, it is likely that Drake London, who plays for the Falcons, will have a big game. It wouldn’t be a surprise if London scores two touchdowns. The Falcons may get back on track and win the game.