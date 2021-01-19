As the Dolphins offensive coordinator search continues one change to the Dolphins offensive coaching staff has been made. Steve Marshall will not return as the Dolphins offensive line coach and the team is promoting Lemuel Jeanpierre from assistant offensive line coach to offensive line coach.

Marshall was brought to Miami by Chan Gailey and had worked with Gailey before at other stops so with Gailey’s departure it is no surprise that he isn’t returning in 2021. Jeanpierre was a player in the NFL for Seattle and Detroit up until 2016. He has since been a coach in the league starting in 2017.