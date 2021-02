Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Xavien Howard did not win AP Defensive Player of the year at the NFL Honors Award show. The award went to Aaron Donald. This is the third time Donald has won the award now. Howard came in a distant third place in the voting only receiving 3 votes.

Xavien Howard got 3 votes for DPOY. Donald got 27, Watt 20. — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) February 7, 2021