Louis Ragone and Jim Johnson join Michael Fink to answer several listener questions that were submitted this week. We were asked questions such as, “Is offense going to be a weakness for Miami going forward given Flores’ strengths/background lies in defense?” and “What are your expectations in year 3 of the current rebuild?” as well as many others. Let us know where you agree/disagree.
