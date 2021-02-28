On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Tom talk about all of the Hot Topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First Mike and Tom talk about DolphinsTalk TV and how you can watch various DolphinsTalk.com Podcasts LIVE as they record and interact with us in real-time. They then touch on the Deshaun Watson rumors that won’t go away and what it may mean for the Miami Dolphins in the months of March and April. Also, they do a deep dive into the Dolphins’ running back situation, and should the Dolphins look to add a big-name RB (ie Aaron Jones) in Free Agency? Should they ignore RB in free agency and only focus on the draft to fix this problem? Should they do both and sign Jones and still draft Najee Harris, Travis Etienne, or Javonte Williams and create a great 1-2 punch at RB? In closing they wrap up the show talking about possible “Draft Strategy’s” Miami may have including trading down early and often. The odds Miami actually makes a pick at #3 overall. And why Miami needs to stockpile draft capital for 2022 as a “Tua Insurance Policy” approach. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

