Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with LA Rams running back Malcolm Brown. Brown will be 28 years old in May and went undrafted out of Texas in the 2015. Since being with the Rams he has averaged 4 yards per carry. No word at this time on the terms of the deal.

The #Dolphins are signing former #Rams RB Malcolm Brown, source said. He averaged more than 4 yards per rush in LA, now lands in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

In 2020 Brown had 101 rushing attempts for 419 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 162 yards. Brown will be part of a Miami Dolphins backfield by committee along with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and any potential running back they may select in the upcoming NFL Draft. Per Adam Beasly of the Miami Herald, he was told the Dolphins didn’t budget a lot of money for the running back position this free agency period.