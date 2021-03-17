Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with former Detroit Lions CB Justin Coleman. It is a one-year deal worth as much as $2.75 million, Coleman will compete for playing time in the slot CB position with Nik Needham and Noah Igbinoghene.

Coleman is 27 years old and went undrafted in 2015. He has 29-lifetime starts and 4 interceptions in his career. Coleman was with the Lions for the 2019 & 2020 seasons. Prior to joining the Lions he spent time with the Vikings, Patriots, and Seahawks. In 2020 he started 5 of 11 games he played in and had 1 pass defended. In 2019 Coleman had 1 interception and started 11 of 16 games for Detroit.