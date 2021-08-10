We like to hear news about our favorite team in the long break between the draft and minicamp, but not the news the Dolphins and Xavien Howard had this off-season. Howard wanting to renegotiate the five-year, $75.25-million-dollar contract he just signed in 2019, and the Dolphins refusing to do so.

Howard did what many people do today and went to social media to plead his case, but all that did was tear Dolphins fans into two camps. The first camp was Howard and his agent, who were of the mindset that Xavien was the best corner in the league in the 2020 season, should get whatever he wants no matter what contract he signed. The Miami Dolphins, like all teams, have deep pockets, and to keep quality players, they need to pay. Then there is the Dolphins organization, which felt the exact opposite.

I bounced back and forth between the two camps before I landed in the “I want this resolved and to be out of the media”. Which thankfully it did on Sunday morning.



The two sides also tried pitting players against him and other players. Although Howard did not help matters when he called out the contract extensions of kicker Jason Sanders and linebacker Jarome Baker on his Instagram, these things are not personal. There were also reports of fellow cornerback Byron Jones calling Howard out in the media where Jones referred to himself, not Xavien, in coming to work regardless if he was the first or second paid player. This was a question to Jones about himself, not his teammate. At the end of the day, these men are teammates, and they have each other’s backs.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins agreed to restructure the contract for Howard, guaranteeing his $12 million-plus dollar base salary of 2021, where he could make up to $3.5 million in incentives. Howard’s 2022 salary was also guaranteed for $6.775 million, even though he said he would be able to renegotiate with the Dolphins at the end of the 2021 season. This news is good because Howard in the defensive backfield makes the Dolphins’ probability of being an outstanding defense very high.

I am glad they have this negotiation behind them to have a great year of Miami Dolphins football.