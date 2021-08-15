In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks recaps and gives his thoughts on the Dolphins’ first preseason game vs the Chicago Bears. What are the positives to take away from this first preseason game and what are some of the red flags that Miami still has to work on. Also, Kevin talks about what are the expectations with the final 2 preseason games and what are some things we should be looking for. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.



