The Miami Dolphins activated superstar CB Jalen Ramsey off IR and moved him to the active roster. He will play on Sunday vs the Patriots. In other news, the Dolphins officially listed safety Jevon Holland as OUT, and he will not suit up this week.

Holland reported concussion symptoms Monday after the loss to the Eagles, and he went into concussion protocol then. Ramsey’s story is amazing as he injured his knee in late July, and some thought he would miss the entire season. He had surgery, put in the hard work, is well ahead of his rehab time-frame, and will make his on-field debut tomorrow.

Roster Moves | We have activated CB Jalen Ramsey off injured reserve and released CB Parry Nickerson. pic.twitter.com/CQKyelfRoe — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 28, 2023