Round two did not go the way we expected. Tua and the Dolphins lost 31-17 on Sunday night against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Tua finished 23/32 for 216 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while Hurts finished 23/31 for 279 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a rushing touchdown. This is why it was called a gauntlet; gauntlets are never easy. For now, Tua is 1-1 against former Alabama quarterbacks. The final competitor is a familiar foe in the NFL, Mac Jones and the Patriots.

College Comparison

Mac Jones was the third quarterback on the Alabama championship roster, behind Tua and Hurts. Mac Jones was the starter after Tua was drafted in 2020. During his time as the starter, Jones posted 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and only four interceptions on a completion percentage of 77.4. Mac Jones was drafted by the Patriots 15th overall in the 2021 draft, setting up the Alabama rivalry twice a year.

NFL Comparison

Tua has faced Mac Jones four times head-to-head in the NFL and has won every matchup. Tua is currently leading the league in several quarterback statistics, including passing yards, and has the Dolphins leading the AFC East at 5-2. Mac Jones has struggled so far this season as his Patriots are 2-5 and has been benched twice late in games. However, the Patriots are coming off a considerable division victory against the Buffalo Bills. Conversely, the Dolphins are coming off that tough Sunday night loss to the Eagles. Mac Jones has made and played in the Pro Bowl in his career so far, while Tua did get voted to the Pro Bowl last season but did not participate due to concussion issues. In their first matchup this year, Tua finished 21/30 for 249 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while Jones finished 31/42 for 231 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. They both had rough games, so look for them to try outperforming the other this Sunday. Either way, both quarterbacks have much to prove, so this matchup will be a good indicator of the rivalry.

Game Notes

The Dolphins are coming into this game with many players on the injury report, all with the “Questionable” designation. The Patriots have an equally long list, so this is 4-D chess if I’ve ever seen it. Among those with the questionable tag are Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham, two players who have been missed in the secondary. Connor Williams and Xavien Howard could look to return after missing last week’s matchup and would be a big help against an imposing Patriots front. Although Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert had us all nervous earlier this week, it looks as if they are both committed to playing. Jevon Holland has been progressing through the concussion protocol, and we will likely know his status sometime late Saturday.