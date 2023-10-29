The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and all eyes now seem to be on the New England Patriots. Their decisions before October 31st will shape their present as well as their future. A big game is to be watched closely this Sunday in South Florida.

Just picture the Patriots losing four road games in a row to the Miami Dolphins. This will put them at a 2-6 record and almost crush their playoff hopes. In this situation, Bill Belichick might need to think about shaking up the team, maybe even trading some valuable players who could leave in free agency. Players like Kendrick Bourne, Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, and Mike Onwenu could be on the trade list as the team looks ahead to 2024.

Now, let us consider a more optimistic scenario – a Patriots’ victory. If they win, their record will improve to 3-5, and this will bring them within just two games of the AFC East leaders. While the road to recovery remains challenging, their upcoming schedule offers a more favorable outlook. The next five teams they face seem easier. They start with a home game against Washington, followed by a game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. They get a break with a bye week to regroup. They next face the New York Giants, host the Los Angeles Chargers, and thereafter head to Pittsburgh for a Thursday night game. The big moment comes in Week 15 when they face the tough Kansas City Chiefs.

Let us take a look at the NFL history. Since 1970, 23 teams with a 3-5 start made it to the playoffs, including nine in the last decade. In contrast, only three teams that began at 2-6 defied the odds. Two of them, the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars and the 2020 Washington Football Team, did it with less-than-stellar records. They benefitted from weaker divisions. The Patriots today face a much tougher challenge.

So, the upcoming game at Hard Rock Stadium is the key moment for the New England Patriots this season. It is the moment that could determine if they make a strong push for the playoffs or spend the offseason reflecting and planning.

History is not on the side of the Patriots. They have struggled against the Miami Dolphins. Their last win dates back to 2019. Their record is 2-8 in the last decade.

Their last face-off in the current season showcased their determination. Although they fought hard, they came up just short and lost by a narrow margin of 24-17. They did well in containing the star receiver Tyreek Hill, but Tua Tagovailoa skillfully used quick passes to exploit the Patriots’ defense. To make matters worse, Raheem Mostert ran for 121 yards, including a game-changing 43-yard touchdown that secured their loss.

Their offensive line, however, experienced a rough outing. The right tackle Calvin Anderson had a tough time dealing with Miami’s backup edge rusher, Andrew Van Ginkel, who managed to get a sack and three hits on the quarterback. Things got worse when Demario Douglas fumbled early on, which was a recurring problem in all five of their losses this season. Trailing by more than ten points at halftime felt strangely familiar.

The Patriots are now dealing with a tough Miami offense led by Mike McDaniel, who is currently leading the NFL in several offensive categories. Missing key players like Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez only adds to their challenges, but there is a small ray of hope.

Tyreek Hill has a hip injury, and Tua Tagovailoa’s statements suggest that the star receiver might be out for a while. If Hill does not play, the Patriots can focus more attention on limiting Jaylen Waddle.

Furthermore, the Patriots’ offensive line seems ready for improvement in the next game. Moving Mike Onwenu to right tackle has worked well and made the unit more stable.

However, the defense of the Miami Dolphins has some weaknesses. They are 27th in points allowed per game and 23rd in overall defensive performance. This could be an opportunity for the Patriots offense, which exhibited marked improvement in their last encounter against Buffalo. A sequence of challenging defensive matchups awaits in the coming weeks, with four of the next five opponents featuring prominently in the top 10 for scoring defense. Only the Indianapolis Colts rank higher than that in terms of expected points added per play, standing at 14th.

In this crucial season, losing to the Miami Dolphins would make the November games almost meaningless. Hence, Sunday’s game takes on the character of a “must-win” for Mac Jones and the entire Patriots. It is the turning point that could reshape their 2023 season.

To sum it up, the upcoming Patriots vs. Dolphins rematch is not just any game. It is a defining moment. It signifies the choice between a season of determination and victory or one of reflection and adjustment. These are the showdowns that make NFL football so incredibly gripping. Regardless of the result, one thing is certain – it is a game no football fan should overlook.