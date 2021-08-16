Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting, Miami Dolphins WR suffered a wrist injury that will need surgery. The time frame is he is out for roughly 3 months.

Dolphins WR Allen Hurns suffered a wrist injury that will require surgery and should keep him out for about 3 months, source says. @AdamSchefter 1st. Tough for Hurns, who has had some bad luck with injuries and was in a tough battle to make roster with deep Dolphins WR room. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 16, 2021

If there is one position where the Miami Dolphins have depth WR is that position. If Hurns is placed on IR during training camp he will not be eligible to return to the active roster this season per rule. Unless Miami released Hurns with an injury settlement and then re-signed him once the season began. If Miami keeps Hurns on the 53 man active roster through training camp they could place him on injured reserve after Week 1 and then designate him to return later in the year.

For WR’s such as Mack Hollins, Malcolm Perry, Jakeem Grant, Robert Foster, and Lynn Bowden Jr who were on the bubble to make this team to begin with, this news to them may create an extra opening to win a spot on the 53 man roster.

More on this story as it develops.