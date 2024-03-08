On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo tonight, talking about all of the biggest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He starts the show discussing the biggest story of Thursday, which is Miami signing tight end Jonnu Smith to a two-year deal. Mike talks about what Smith brings to Miami’s offense and why this deal is good on many levels. Then Mike talks about the Dolphins re-signing Elijah Campbell to a 1-year deal and Xavien Howard’s words on 560 WQAM Thursday morning, which were unprofessional and unnecessary, to say the least. To close the show, Mike talks about the L’Jarius Sneed rumor/report that has been out there since Sunday, why it may not be as far-fetched as you think, and why Dolphins fans shouldn’t just dismiss it so quickly. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

