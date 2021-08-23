In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Miami Dolphins victory over Atlanta from this past weekend and what he saw and liked in the team’s performance. Kevin also talks about this week’s upcoming game vs the Cincinnati Bengals and what he is hoping to see in the preseason finale. Also, Kevin gives his thoughts on Xavien Howard’s restructured contract. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.

