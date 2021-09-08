On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to talk about all the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, Mike and Ian talk about the Miami Dolphins team captains that were announced for the 2021 season. Is it a big deal that Tua isn’t a captain? We debate that hot topic. We also talk about the latest in regards to Austin Jackson and Adam Shaheen being on the COVID-19 list and how Austin Jackson may miss this week’s game. If Jackson is out, should Miami play Greg Little at left tackle or move Jesse Davis to left tackle and play Liam Eichenberg at right tackle? The boys preview the Dolphins vs Patriots game in week one and in a new segment each week, we hear MIKE’s FEARLESS PREDICTION on this week’s Dolphins game. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



