As a Dolphins fan, I have often felt that the team has not successfully drafted high-round picks. However, the general manager has done a good job of finding talent for the defense in recent years. Among these picks, Andrew Van Ginkel is a name that is quickly gaining recognition among the Dolphins fans. With his versatility, athleticism, and relentless work ethic, Van Ginkel is carving out a promising career for himself in the NFL while representing the iconic power of the Miami Dolphins.

Early Life and College Career

Andrew Van Ginkel was born in Rock Valley, Iowa, on June 4, 1995. Before transferring to the University of Wisconsin, his unconventional journey to the NFL began at South Dakota, a small FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) school.

At Wisconsin, Van Ginkel established himself as a versatile linebacker. He was known for his ability to rush the passer, drop into coverage, and make plays against the run. His senior season in 2018 was a showcase of his remarkable skills, as he recorded 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, and two touchdowns.

NFL Draft and Early Career

Van Ginkel’s strong performance in college earned him a place in the 2019 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round, 151st overall. His selection may not have made headlines, but it was a significant moment for the young linebacker.

Upon joining the Dolphins, Van Ginkel quickly became a valuable asset to the defense and special teams. His athleticism and work ethic were evident, earning his teammates and coaches’ respect. Despite dealing with injuries during his rookie season, he showed potential with his speed, aggression, and ability to make crucial plays. I was at the Bears vs Dolphins game in 2023, where Jaelan Philips blocked the punt that Van Ginkel ran in for a touchdown; that play is an exemplary example of Van Ginkle’s defensive/special teams prowess.

A Star is Born?

During the 2020 season, Andrew Van Ginkel truly began to demonstrate his talent. He became a vital member of the Dolphins’ defense, primarily as an outside linebacker. His ability to pressure quarterbacks and create turnovers was evident, as he recorded 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

Andrew Van Ginkel’s future is bright for him and the Miami Dolphins as he continues to develop and hone his skills. With his relentless work ethic, versatility, and ability to make game-changing plays, he has the potential to become a cornerstone of the Dolphins’ defense for the 2023-2024 season. His performance on the field has shown as much.

I hope Van Ginkel can stay healthy this season and continue producing more highlights for the Miami Dolphins Defense.

Michael Garrity

@thats_dopamine