The 2023 NFL season is here and Miami Dolphins football is back! The Dolphins are one of the most polarizing teams heading into the new season, with lofty expectations from their talented roster. Several recent offseason moves, successful draft picks, and even an in-season trade, has propelled the Dolphins into the conversation as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Fans will have to wait and see if those expectations become a reality.

No doubt one of the Dolphins’ most talented and polarizing players is superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill is a danger to opposing defenses every time he steps on the field, and alongside Jaylen Waddle, gives the team one of the most explosive offenses. FOCO just released a new Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins Mini Bighead Bobblehead that retails for just $25! If you have seen FOCO’s bobbleheads before, you know they are highly detailed and fairly big, but also at a higher price point. Their Mini Bighead series scales the bobbleheads down, but keeps the same level of detail, allowing for more people to be able to purchase one of these for themselves!

The Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins Mini Bighead Bobblehead features the Cheetah in a running pose holding a football in hand. He's rocking the Dolphins aqua home jersey and is positioned atop a Dolphins themed base. His name is displayed in front with the Dolphins logo on the bottom of the base. Like all FOCO's bobbleheads, it is a limited-edition bobblehead numbered out of 144 units.