On Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced they had released fullback Carl Tucker from their practice squad.

Early in Sunday’s game Miami Dolphins’ second-year defensive tackle Raekwon Davis went down with a knee injury and could not return to action. When asked about it Monday morning at his press conference Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stated they didn’t know the severity of the injury. After limping off the field, Davis went to the back, put on a knee brace, and was running on the sideline. The Dolphins coach stated he didn’t feel comfortable putting him back in the game, though. Coach Flores said they would have more information on the injury Davis suffered in the coming days. Flores said, “Nothing is more important than the health of the player.”

When head coach Brian Flores was asked about if Austin Jackson would return to his left tackle spot next week now that he is cleared and off the COVID-19 list and able to practice or if Liam Eichenberg would at the left tackle position, coach Flores stated, “Austin is our left tackle.”

The Miami Dolphins announced their Home Game Theme Schedule for the 2021 season.

Sep. 19 vs. Buffalo – 305 Reunion

Oct. 3 vs. Indianapolis – Coach Shula Tribute Game and Alumni Weekend – more info here

Oct. 24 vs. Atlanta – Crucial Catch

Nov. 7 vs. Houston – Fins Up!

Nov. 11 vs. Baltimore (TNF, Veteran’s Day) – Salute to Service

Nov. 28 vs. Carolina – Football Unites

Dec. 5 vs. New York (Giants) – My Cause, My Cleats

Dec. 18 or 19 vs. New York (Jets) – Holiday Game

Jan. 9 vs. New England – Inspire Change

Miami Dolphins in the Community

Help Haiti: South Florida Donates More than 16,000 pounds of Aid.

80 volunteers from South Florida’s pro sports teams, businesses, and community groups joined Food For The Poor last Friday, September 10th, to pack more than 14,500 pounds of food and over 16,000 pounds of Aid to help families ravaged by the earthquake a month ago.

Miami Dolphins alum Nat Moore, the team’s Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations, and Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs, packed newborn kits for families in great need.

On this Day

September 14, 1992: The Miami Dolphins Score with Seconds Left on Monday Night Football to Beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the NFL Season

Because of Hurricane Andrew, the Dolphins did not play a game in Week 1 of the 1992 NFL season. Their first game of the season came in Week 2 on Monday Night Football against Bernie Kosar and the Cleveland Browns. The Dolphins were down 23-20 with only a couple of minutes left, and Dan Marino led the Dolphins down the field, and running back Mark Higgs rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with only seven seconds left to win the game for the Dolphins 27-23

