On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Tom Ernisse has all of the fallout from the Dolphins’ week one victory over the Patriots. He talks about why this was such an important on many levels for the Dolphins and what this means moving forward. He has the latest injury update on Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and his current status and where will Liam Eichenberg play next week now that head coach Brian Flores has stated that Austin Jackson will be back at this left tackle position. Will Eichenberg move to the bench or will he slide over and be the starter at left guard or right tackle? Also, now that Will Fuller is back what will his role be in this Miami Dolphins offense in the upcoming weeks? All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



