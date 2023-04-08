In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin shares his thoughts on the contract extension Miami gave to Durham Smythe and shares his mini-draft boards for picks 51 and 84 for the Miami Dolphins. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Weekly.
DolphinsTalk Weekly: Mini-Draft Boards for Picks 51 and 84
