On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen was removed from the COVID-19 list and was placed back on the 53-man Miami Dolphins active roster. However, he was limited in practice due to a knee injury. Preston Williams with a foot injury and Andrew Van Ginkel with a back injury were also limited in practice.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores when he met with the media on Wednesday, declined to say if defensive tackle will play again this season. Raekwon Davis was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury, and by rule, he must sit out at least 3 games. Coach Flores said he doesn’t like giving timelines for injuries because everything with injuries is subject to change. And he is also uncomfortable talking about a players’ medical issues.

In last Sunday’s game vs. the New England Patriots’ second-year quarterback for the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, completed 13 or 14 passes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown on passes that were 9 yards or less. And on passes that were 20+ yards, Tua was 2 for 4 for 66 yards. (stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus)

The Miami Dolphins and Broxel announced a multi-year partnership on Wednesday. The financial technology company will develop the Official Prepaid Debit Card of The Miami Dolphins and entitle the newly named 72 Club presented by Broxel. Gustavo Gutierrez, CEO, and Founder of Broxel, said, “We are proud of this partnership, excited about being part of The Miami Dolphins and South Florida community, and thrilled about offering the best cashless experience for every Dolphin´s fan. We have common values, and now we share the same goals.”

Tua on Dan Marino’s Best Advice to him.

“Pick a Guy and Let it Fly.”

Miami Dolphins in the Community

Miami Dolphins Kickoff Week continued on Tuesday with a visit to the Boys and Girls Club at Gwen Cherry Park. Miami Slush provided treats for the kids to go with some Miami Dolphins swag.

.@MiamiDolphins Kickoff Week continued yesterday with a visit to @NFL YET Center @BGCA_Clubs at Gwen Cherry Park!#DolphinsMeals partner Miami Slush provided treats to go with the Dolphins swag!#FootballUnites x @BaptistHealthSF pic.twitter.com/UmUl1UVa7c — Miami Dolphins Foundation & Community Relations (@FinsOffTheField) September 15, 2021

What Dolphins first-round draft pick in 1987 had two sons who also were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Happy Birthday Mack Hollins

September 16, 1990: Miami Beats Buffalo 30-7 to Open the Season 2-0

The Miami Dolphins went to 2-0 to start the season after an easy 30-7 victory over division rival Buffalo. Dolphins running back Sammie Smith rushed for two touchdowns and Dan Marino threw another in the contest. The Dolphins defense sacked Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly twice and also intercepted one of his passes. The Dolphins with nearly a 20-minute edge in the time of possession battle controlled the game from beginning to end.

Trivia Answer: Defensive End John Bosa – His son Joey Bosa was a first-round pick in 2016 and Nick Bosa a first-round pick in 2019.