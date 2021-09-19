Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured early in the game vs the Buffalo Bills week 2. It was said to be a rib injury and his return is questionable. Jacoby Brissett has replaced him in the game, he has thrown an interception already.

Should Tua miss an extended period of time it will fuel the Deshaun Watson to Miami trade rumors that have been circulating since February.

More on this story as it develops.