The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Roderick Johnson to the practice squad and released tackle Bobby Hart from the practice squad.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has returned to the team and was participating in team activities.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is considered day-to-day with his injury status. Coach Flores said Tua is still in a good deal of pain. Head Coach Brian Flores said in his media session regarding Tua’s status for this upcoming Sunday, “If Tua can Go he is going to Go, that’s just the kind of kid he is.” Flores went on to say, “He’s a tough kid. I’d say he’s a very tough kid. Just coming back from the hip, he got a thumb (injury) last year he really played through. He tried to go yesterday. Toughness isn’t something that I would question with him. He’s going to do everything he can to get back as soon as he can. I have a lot of confidence in that.”

Regarding the injuries to wide receiver Jakeem Grant and offensive linemen Jesse Davis, Coach Flores said they are still running tests. The early indications are that the news regarding both is promising Coach Flores said and he is hopeful to see both out there on Wednesday at practice.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland on playing his first Home Game at Hard Rock Stadium

“Honestly, it was dope. In warmups, there was this dude who had a crazy hat on. He was screaming at us just to get hyped….He was literally screaming at the top of his lungs. I was like ‘man, this guy is crazy.’ But I was enjoying myself. It was fun.”

What former Wisconsin star played 145 games at several positions, but mostly at center, on the Dolphins’ Offensive Line from 1985-1994?

September 21, 2008: Miami Unveils the Wildcat Offense and Beats New England 38-13

The Dolphins entered this contest 0-2 but came away with their first win of the 2008 season. The Dolphins went to Foxborough, MA to take on the defending AFC champions, unveiled the wildcat offense, and beat New England, going away 38-13. In this game, Ronnie Brown rushed 17 times for 113 yards and four touchdowns. Ronnie also threw for one touchdown giving him five total touchdowns on the day. The Dolphins only lost three regular-season games the remainder of the 2008 NFL regular season and won the AFC East at 11-5.

Trivia Answer: Jeff Dellenbach