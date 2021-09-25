Coming off an embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills, week 2 proved just how far Miami from competing at a high level in the NFL. Players are regressing, and Chris Grier’s recent draft picks haven’t panned out the way the team envisioned. So what needs to change for Miami to be able to get back on track in such a young season? Listen to Episode 3 of The Splash Zone to find out!

