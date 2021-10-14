On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to break down the fallout from the Dolphins loss to Tampa Bay and talk about the positives and negatives to come out of that game. Ian talks about his trip to Tampa last week and what it was like watching the Dolphins play in person on the road. They talk about the return of Tua as he is back on the practice field for the Dolphins this week and is expected to start Sunday. They run down the latest injury report and give an update on Xavien Howard and DeVante Parker who both missed practice on Wednesday. The guys preview this week’s game vs Jacksonville and give you their prediction on if the Dolphins will win. Mike and Ian also open up the mailbag and answer listeners’ questions. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.



