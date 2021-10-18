Same old Dolphins.

It was viewed as one of the most winnable games on the Dolphins’ 2021 schedule. It was supposed to be where the Dolphins began to right the ship after four straight losses. Tua was supposed to provide a big lift…and he did, sort of. But it ultimately wasn’t enough and the Dolphins fell to the Jaguars 23-20 on a FG as time expired. Now, with the playoff aspirations all but incinerated, the Dolphins must look forward to 11 more games. What should we be looking for on a week-to-week basis? Was there anything good to take away from the loss to Jacksonville? How do the Dolphins fix this? Aaron and Josh discuss and are joined by a special guest on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

