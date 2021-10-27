On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast we are joined by die-hard Miami Dolphins fan Frank Fleming (Frank the Tank) from Barstool Sports. Frank joins Mike to talk about all things Miami Dolphins. They talk about Tua, the Deshaun Watson trade rumors, Chris Grier, the 1-6 start to the 2021 season, Brian Flores, and the current Miami Dolphins logo. Plus they talk about a variety of other Miami Dolphins topics as well. Always a fun time when Frank joins the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast to get his insight and thoughts on the current state of the Dolphins.



