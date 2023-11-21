On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom talks about all of the News, Notes, and Nuggets in the world of the Miami Dolphins in their lead-up to the game vs the NY Jets on Black Friday. He opens up talking about the resurgence of the Miami defense and the struggles of Miami’s offense. He then goes into the latest Miami Dolphins injuries and possible returns from IR currently available to them. Then Tom segways into how Miami controls their own destiny, how things look in the playoff picture for the Fins, and how this week Miami is facing a Jets team that has a bunch of injuries and a mess with their quarterback position as they hand the reigns over to Tim Boyle.—All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

