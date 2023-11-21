The Moments in Miami Dolphins History That Will Make You Cry

Landmark Events Miami Dolphins Fans Should Know About

Founded in 1966, the Miami Dolphins team holds a special place in the history of NFL competition. Throughout the years, it has provided unforgettable emotions from their matches. However, we would like to focus today on the heartbreaking facts every fan should know about. Below are the events that played a key role in the team's history.

Winning NFL seasons gives teams and their fans unforgettable emotions. Because of this, people often forget about the events that happened during the season year after year. We’ve compiled a list of iconic events in Miami Dolphins history, starting with their first season.

Super Bowl XVII loss. It happened in 1983 when the NFL season was shortened due to spontaneous strikes. The Miami Dolphins faced the legendary Washington Redskins, and the game went according to plan until the Washington team made a comeback and won Super Bowl XVII, which became one of the biggest losses in Miami Dolphins history.

Ricky Williams retires. On August 4, 2004, Ricky Williams held a press conference where he announced his resignation to reporters. The fans were outraged. No wonder, since another NFL preseason was about to start. Frankly, the Dolphins' fans consider Dave Wannstedt to be one of the culprits. Even though Ricky Williams returned to the team quite soon, his retirement will always be one of the most dramatic events in the team's history.

The loss in the match with Jacksonville 62-7. If you’re a fan of Miami’s team, you must know about what happened in 1999. In the Divisional Round Playoff, the Dolphins faced Jacksonville and suffered the biggest loss in their history. This happened in the next game after the Miami team suffered a stunning defeat to the Seattle Seahawks and got inspired before facing Jacksonville. However, a few minutes were enough to decide the outcome of the game, which ended 62-7.

Dave Wannstedt is hired. After Jimmy Johnson announced his retirement, Wayne Huizenga had no choice but to bring in Dave Wannstedt as head coach. His career with the Dolphins was accompanied by playoff appearances and other successful events.

The long history of the Miami Dolphins is filled with various events. From the hiring of Dave Wannstedt to the Super Bowl XVII loss, we’ve covered the main ones.

Results of the Team in the Current Season

The NFL 2023 season is in full swing, and the Miami Dolphins can still have good results. Anything can happen in the next matches. The team needs to produce the best result, as it has done before in its history. Now, as a real fan, you know about the key events that occured on the Miami Dolphins team. Let’s just hope that what happened in the match with Jacksonville in 1999 never happens again!