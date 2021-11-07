At the end of Sunday’s game between Miami and Houston, there was an interesting interaction on the Dolphins sideline between Elandon Roberts and Tua Tagovailoa. It appears (and yes this is lip-reading so take it with a grain of salt) that Roberts walks up to Tua and tells him “No matter what they say, it’s coaching, it’s coaching.” And he then adds “they don’t appreciate you.” Again, you cannot hear the audio so this is all based on some lip-reading, but watch the video below and judge for yourself.

video courtesy of Dc_Kai305